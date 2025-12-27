Sheikh Naim Qassem to address memorial for Hezbollah’s late senior commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem is scheduled to deliver a speech on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 3:00 PM (Beirut Time), during a memorial ceremony marking the annual anniversary of the passing of the late jihad and resistance figure, founding leader Haj Mohammad Hasan Yaghi (Abou Salim).

The ceremony will be organized by Hezbollah and held at the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in the city of Baalbek.

The event commemorates Haj Yaghi’s legacy as one of the pioneering leaders of the Islamic Resistance, whose role was instrumental in the early foundations of Hezbollah’s resistance project against Israeli occupation. He is remembered within the movement as a symbol of sacrifice, commitment, and steadfastness in the path of jihad and resistance.



Sheikh Naim Qassem during his visit on January 7, 2024, to the home of late MP Haj Mohammad Hasan Yaghi in Baalbek, where he offered condolences to the family.

Sheikh Qassem’s address is expected to reflect on Haj Yaghi’s historical role, the evolution of the resistance, and the broader regional and political context, in line with Hezbollah’s ongoing emphasis on honoring its founding figures and reaffirming its ideological and strategic principles.

