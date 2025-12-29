Sheikh Naim Qassem to enemies: “Do your worst, we won’t bow”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated on Sunday that the disarmament of the resistance is an Israeli-US scheme, stressing that Hezbollah won’t bow to threats.

In a memorial service in tribute of late Hezbollah official Mohammad Yaghi (Abu Salim), Sheikh Qassem said Lebanon has been fully committed to the 2024 ceasefire deal, unlike the Israeli enemy which has been proceeding with its nonstop attacks.

He slammed the Lebanese Government for offering “concessions for nothing,” affirming that the Israeli enemy must stop its attacks before shifting to the so-called phase two of the agreement.

Hitting back at Israeli-US threats, the Hezbollah S.G. addressed the enemies as saying: “Do your worst, we won’t surrender.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem warned that “there will be no Lebanon left if its south is lost.”

“We in Hezbollah will remain strong and courageous defenders, no matter the difficulties and the sacrifices,” his eminence stated.

Abu Salim and Path of Resistance

Paying tribute to late Hezbollah official Hajj Mohammad Yaghi, Sheikh Qassem said the resistance was Abu Salim’s path throughout his entire life.

“Abu Salim Yaghi’s first role models were Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Al-Sadr, Imam Sayyed Mousa Al-Sadr, Imam Khomeini, and Imam Khamenei.”

Mohammad Yaghi Abu Salim Hezbollah

Late Hezbollah official Hajj Mohamamd Yaghi (Abu Salim) in an image from archive.

“He was a devout, missionary, courageous, and highly socially conscious man who devoted his life to serve the people.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem congratulated Lebanese people on Christmas and on the start of the holy month of Rajab, as he offered condolences over the passing away of prominent scholar Sheikh Rida Mahdi.

Lebanon in Midst of Storm

Shifting into the political part of his speech, Sheikh Qassem warned that Lebanon is now “in the midst of storm and instability,” stressing that the US policies and the Israeli enemy are the reason behind of instability in Lebanon and the region.

He noted that the Israeli attacks against Lebanon did not stop despite the 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah’s “path in Lebanon has been and remains bright and shining.”

“Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance liberated entire Lebanon, not just the south, in cooperation with various factions as well as with the support of the Lebanese Army and the people.”

The Hezbollah S.G. said the resistance party ‘s performance in Parliament as well as in the Government “has been characterized by clean hands as the party contributed to state building.”

Hezbollah Disarmament

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem warned: “Today we stand at a crucial historical juncture; either we grant the United States and Israel what they want, namely complete control over Lebanon, or we rise up nationally to reclaim our sovereignty and our land.”

In this context, he stressed that Hezbollah disarmament is an Israeli-US project, even if it is being circulated under the title of “arms monopoly.”

His eminence stressed that those who call for “arms monopoly” don’t serve Lebanon’s national interests but rather serve the Israeli enemy’s interests.

“Disarmament is part of a project aimed at ending Lebanon’s military capabilities and undermining the financial and social standing of a significant segment of the Lebanese population.”

“Disarmament aims to end the resistance, annex part of Lebanon and to turn the rest of the country into a tool for the US and Israel.”

Lebanese State Not a Cop for ‘Israel’

Sheikh Qassem said that the Israeli enemy has been proceeding with its attacks on Lebanon, one year after the ceasefire agreement.

“One year have passed on the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese side has made commitments and concessions while the Israeli enemy continues its attacks without pause.”

“The Lebanese government made concessions for nothing, while ‘Israel’ offered nothing in return.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Lebanon “is no longer required to take any action until ‘Israel’ fulfills its obligations,” adding: “Providing additional measures to the enemy from Lebanon is an irresponsible and dangerous act that affects major national interests.”

“The Lebanese state is not responsible for acting as a cop for the Israeli enemy.”

His eminence stressed that Israeli aerial, land and naval aggression must stop, stating that complete Israeli withdrawal must be implemented, prisoners released and reconstruction completed.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the relation between Hezbollah and Amal Movement “is strong and solid, and we will remain united.”

“Do Your Worst”

Sheikh Qassem, on the other hand, hit back at Israeli-US threats, saying: “Israel may threaten war, but it will not achieve its goals.”

“The resistance will defend its homeland and preserve it. Goals will be achieved even if this takes time. Do your worst. We won’t back down and we won’t bow,” the Hezbollah S.G. said, addressing the enemies.

Hezbollah fighters

Hezbollah fighters in a photo released by the group’s Military Media (image from archive).

He stressed that any solution to the security situation in Lebanon “is linked to the Israeli enemy’s implementation of the agreement, its withdrawal, and the cessation of its violations.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem added: “After the implementation of these commitments, a national security strategy will be discussed in a way that serves Lebanon’s interest and strength.”

Addressing the Lebanese people, Sheikh Qassem warned that “there will be no Lebanon left if its south is lost.”

He called on the Lebanese people to act responsibly and to unite in order to salvage their country.

“We in Hezbollah will remain strong and courageous defenders, no matter the difficulties and the sacrifices,” the resistance leader concluded his speech.

