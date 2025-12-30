Iranian ambassador meets with Lebanese Defense Minister, Army Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon has held separate meetings with the country’s defense minister and the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces to review developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

According to IRNA, Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani met on Monday with Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mansi, extending his congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) as well as the New Year.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and a range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the overall situation in Lebanon and regional developments. The talks highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and strengthening diplomatic communication between the two countries.

In a separate meeting, Ambassador Amani and his accompanying delegation also held talks with General Rudolf Heikal, Commander of the Lebanese Army. The discussions centered on the prevailing conditions in Lebanon and the region, as well as related security and political developments.

