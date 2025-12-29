Commander of Hearts: A Lifeline and Axis of Cohesion for Al‑Aqsa Front

AhlulBayt News Agency: The anniversary of his martyrdom is not merely a reminder of the loss of a military commander, but a renewal of the memory of an intellectual school, a strategy of resistance, and a model of the ideal Islamic human being—a school that continues to inspire free nations and remains a nightmare for global oppressors.The anniversary of the martyrdom of this valiant commander of Islam is an opportunity to revisit his lofty position within the Islamic Ummah and to articulate the culture of martyrdom, sacrifice, and resistance—a culture that keeps the soul of the Ummah alive and protects it from spiritual and historical collapse.



Before his martyrdom, this noble figure built his life upon sincerity, responsibility, and devotion in the path of God and the Ummah. As the Holy Qur’an describes, he entered into a divine transaction—an exchange of his life and wealth for the promise of eternal divine bliss:

“Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their wealth in exchange for Paradise.”



By fulfilling this divine covenant in practice, Martyr Soleimani became a clear embodiment of the verse: “Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah.”



These are the men who, with sincerity and steadfastness, offer their lives and abilities for the realization of divine goals. By giving his life, strength, and all that he possessed for the liberation of nations and the defense of the Islamic Ummah, he became an eternal model for all generations.



Through his direct, intelligent, and strategic presence on the fronts of resistance and Al‑Aqsa, General Soleimani not only restrained the enemies of the Ummah but also nourished and strengthened the vital arteries of the Islamic world during critical moments. In an era filled with aggression, sanctions, and oppressive pressures, the weakened body of the Ummah survived through his struggles and sacrifices. His blood, like the lifeblood flowing through the human body, coursed through the veins of the Ummah and revived it.



After his martyrdom, his companions, comrades, and followers across the world did not falter in continuing the path of resistance. Islamic resistance movements—from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansarullah in Yemen to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine—stood firm as the true inheritors of his path. The Islamic Republic of Iran, through steadfastness and strategic resilience, demonstrated that loyalty to the blood of martyrs is not a temporary principle but a civilizational and strategic doctrine. This collective resistance clearly proved that the culture of martyrdom and sacrifice is not confined to one individual or one generation; it has become a vital civilizational artery of the Islamic Ummah.



The martyrdom of General Soleimani—ordered directly by the United States—was not the end of his path but the beginning of a new phase of spiritual presence and historical influence. This presence multiplied his stature and popularity in the hearts of the Islamic Ummah and transformed him into a global symbol of resistance, courage, and sacrifice.



General Soleimani lived as a martyr long before he was martyred. By binding his fate to that of the Islamic Ummah, he offered his blood for the realization of justice, the liberation of oppressed nations, and the strengthening of the arteries of resistance. This unity of blood with the Ummah is the very truth emphasized by the Qur’an, the Prophet’s household, and the Prophetic tradition: that conscious acceptance of divine trusts and sacrifice in the path of God are the conditions for a fruitful covenant with the Creator.



Strategic Lessons of the Culture of Martyrdom in Soleimani’s School

1-Conscious, responsible, and committed living before martyrdom shapes the path of martyrdom and revitalizes society from within.

2-Sacrifice, devotion, and openness of heart in the path of truth strengthen the vital arteries of the Ummah and prevent spiritual and social collapse.

3-Unity of blood with the body of the Ummah and sincere offering of life, abilities, and resources in the path of God ensure the continuity of justice, freedom, and resistance.

Martyr Qassem Soleimani demonstrated that martyrdom is not merely the end of physical life but the continuation of the Ummah’s life and the manifestation of divine promise. He became a practical and strategic model for all fighters of the resistance front, proving that the path of sacrifice and resistance does not end with the martyrdom of great leaders and that the Islamic Ummah will never remain alone in the face of threats.



The strategic lesson of the sixth anniversary of the “Commander of Hearts” is that every believer, every society, and every civilization—by responsibly accepting divine trusts and remaining loyal to the path of the martyrs—can guarantee the order, stability, and flourishing of the Islamic world. Just as economic life cannot function without balance, the endurance of the Ummah cannot be achieved without adherence to the divine law of sacrifice and resistance.



A martyr is one who lives a life of martyrdom before being martyred—one who offers his life, strength, and all his resources in the path of truth and, through unity of blood with the Islamic Ummah, keeps alive the arteries of life, resistance, and hope. General Soleimani—martyr of Al‑Aqsa, martyr of the Islamic Ummah, and a beacon of awakening for nations—is the unparalleled embodiment of this truth.



One of his most distinguished qualities was his clear vision, breadth of perspective, and openness of heart. He thought beyond narrow boundaries and supported both Shia and Sunni fronts with balance and wisdom. Today, he is not the martyr of one country or one sect, but the martyr of Islam, the martyr of Al‑Aqsa, and the martyr of the awakened conscience of the Islamic Ummah—eternal in the heart of history and the memory of the Ummah.



By: Abdulraouf Tawanah



