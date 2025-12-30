Hamas’ Armed Wing Confirms Martyrdom of Spokesman, Senior Commanders

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas’ armed wing announced on Monday that its spokesperson and several senior commanders have been killed, while confirming the appointment of a new spokesperson, according to an official statement.

According to IRNA, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said it had confirmed the death of its longtime spokesperson, known by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida, adding that his successor will continue to operate under the same media name.

The statement also confirmed the deaths of several senior figures, including Mohammed Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, who was described as the head of the Qassam Brigades’ general staff; Mohammed Shabana, known as Abu Anas, commander of the Rafah Brigade; and Hakam al-Issa, a veteran commander who had previously been active in Lebanon and Syria before operating from Gaza.

In addition, the group confirmed the killing of Raed Saad, also known as Abu Muath, who headed its industrial unit and had previously served as an operations commander.

The Qassam Brigades said the deaths would not weaken the group’s structure or determination, stressing that its activities would continue.

The statement identified Abu Obeida’s real name as Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout and described him as a central figure in conveying the group’s messages.

In his first remarks, the newly appointed spokesperson described the October 7 operation as a response to oppression, pressure, and siege, and rejected calls for the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

End/ 257