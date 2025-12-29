Intl Union of Muslim Scholars: Silence on Gaza crimes is betrayal of Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Ali al-Qaradaghi, condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stressing that silence in the face of these crimes amounts to betrayal.

Al-Qaradaghi said Palestinians in Gaza are enduring continuous genocide, worsening humanitarian conditions, winter cold, and storms—clear evidence of the neglect of the Ummah toward a people suffering from killing, siege, and hunger. He emphasized that aiding the oppressed is a religious and moral duty, and silence is a betrayal of the Ummah’s values.

He pointed out that scenes of tents torn apart, flooded by rain, and women and children left without shelter reveal the depth of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

He added that this calamity not only tests the patience of the victims but also challenges the positions of the entire world.

The President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars further noted that the people of Gaza are under blatant oppression and aggression, calling on nations, governments, and religious and humanitarian institutions to assume their responsibilities and act to stop the aggression and provide relief.

He continued by saying that supporting the oppressed is part of religion, and silence is betrayal, adding: “Today, Gaza serves as a moral scale to measure the positions of the Ummah and the conscience of humanity.”

Qaradaghi expressed regret that the crisis in Gaza continues as the Zionist regime blocks the implementation of ceasefire commitments, including the entry of 300,000 tents and prefabricated houses.

More than two months into a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the regime has repeatedly violated the agreement intended to end aggression and allow humanitarian aid for over one million displaced people.

Israeli restrictions on aid, combined with winter cold and the humanitarian crisis, continue to claim lives across Gaza.

Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023 with US support, has left more than 70,000 martyrs, 171,000 wounded, and destroyed about 90% of civilian infrastructure.

