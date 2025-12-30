Gaza health ministry: 71,266 Palestinians killed since October 2023 war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that Israeli forces have killed 71,266 Palestinians in the enclave since the war between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, 2023.

The ministry reported that 171,222 people have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict.

It further stated that in the past few hours, the body of one martyr was transferred to a hospital, while three others were injured during the same period.

Thousands of Palestinians remain missing, trapped beneath the rubble across Gaza.

Since the ceasefire was declared on October 11, 2025, 414 people have been killed and 1,145 others wounded.

During this time, the remains of 680 martyrs have been recovered from beneath the debris.

