Hamas official urges US to pressure Netanyahu over ceasefire implementation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi accused the Israeli occupation of failing to honor its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, continuing to kill and starve Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas is calling on the US administration to exert real pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and force him to fully implement the agreement, without selectivity or delay,” Mardawi said in a statement on Sunday.

Mardawi warned that Israel’s disregard for its ceasefire obligations undermines any genuine chance of halting aggression against Gaza, urging the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities.

The Hamas official appealed to the international community to end its silence on Israel’s ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza.

He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement and moving into its second phase, as a step toward ending Israeli aggression and alleviating the worsening humanitarian crisis faced by the population.

/129