Israel, Greece, Cyprus Sign Trilateral Military Cooperation Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for the Israeli army has disclosed that Israel, Greece, and Cyprus have signed a new military cooperation framework, formalizing closer defense ties among the three sides.

According to the announcement, the three countries signed a trilateral military work plan for 2026 during a meeting held in Cyprus last week. The agreement also includes separate bilateral work plans between the Israeli military, Greece’s Hellenic Armed Forces, and the Cypriot National Guard.

According to Mehr, the cooperation framework covers a wide range of activities, including joint military exercises and training programs, the establishment of specialized working groups across various defense fields, and enhanced strategic dialogue on shared security challenges.

The development comes amid growing regional tensions. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in occupied al-Quds, where the meeting reportedly carried a clear political and strategic message directed at Turkey.

Israeli Army Radio described the agreement as part of a trilateral military alignment aimed at countering Ankara’s regional influence. The military cooperation plan was finalized during a visit by an Israeli delegation to Cyprus.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus had warned that Israel is pursuing aggressive policies in the region and undermining fundamental human values, further highlighting the political sensitivity surrounding the new defense arrangement.

