Trump, Netanyahu discuss Gaza-Iran in Florida meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Florida to discuss major regional issues, with Gaza and Iran topping the agenda.

The two leaders held talks in the United States focusing on developments in the Middle East, particularly the Gaza Strip and Iran.

According to Al Jazeera, the meeting was hosted at Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, where both sides reviewed a range of regional and international matters.

Trump outlined the agenda of his discussions with Netanyahu, noting that Gaza and several other issues were addressed, with five major files examined in total.

On Gaza, Trump asserted that Hamas must be disarmed in order to swiftly finalize an agreement, despite Hamas officials rejecting such demands. He added that he hoped the process would soon move to the second phase of the Gaza plan, including reconstruction of the Strip.

Echoing claims from Israeli media, Trump alleged that Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear capabilities, warning that the United States would destroy them if pursued. He further claimed that Iran is interested in negotiations, suggesting that seeking an agreement would be wiser than restoring nuclear capacity.

Trump also alleged that Iran could have reached a diplomatic deal with Washington before last summer’s attacks.

These assertions came despite the fact that Iran was already engaged in talks with the United States at the time, while U.S. officials and media acknowledged Washington was coordinating with Israel to prepare aggression against Iran. Trump himself later admitted that he had ordered the aggression.

