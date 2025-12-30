Saudi crown prince condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Saudi Arabian official has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s illegal and controversial decision to recognize Somaliland.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, stressed that the move to recognize Somaliland has angered Riyadh.

He added that the process of normalizing relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv has become more complicated, noting that the recognition of Somaliland has pushed normalization further away and increased the isolation of the Zionist regime in the region.

Bin Salman stated that Netanyahu’s pursuit of a second term as prime minister is fueling regional tensions.

He further remarked that Netanyahu is creating instability both inside Israel and across the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince warned that targeting Egypt’s national security—given its maritime borders in the Red Sea and proximity to the Bab al-Mandab Strait with Saudi Arabia—and challenging Arab and Islamic countries that refuse to recognize Somaliland, including those that signed normalization agreements such as the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, constitutes a clear threat.

