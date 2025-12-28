Ansarullah warns: Raging South Yemen proxy war meant to pave way for Israeli dominance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Ansarullah official has censured armed clashes between forces loyal to the Saudi-backed fugitive government and the UAE-allied Southern Transitional Council (STC) militants in southern Yemen, warning that the proxy struggle is cleverly meant to help the Israeli regime dominate the oil-rich region.

“What militants affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council are doing there is harmful to the national interests. The gunmen are advancing a completely UAE-engineered scheme indeed. They have become the UAE pawns and are sowing the seeds of Yemen division,” Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, stated on Friday.

He emphasized that the unfolding developments in Hadramout are aimed at turning the energy-rich area into a lawless region at the service of foreign agendas, and paving the way for the long-term Israeli dominance over its administrative framework.

“Saudi Arabia’s intervention has never been for the sake of Yemen’s unity or sovereignty,” Farah stated.

The senior Ansarullah official added that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are engaged in the occupation of the Yemeni soil and plunder of the country’s natural resources.

“They are doing this through their mercenaries in Yemen. We reject all interventions and any form of guardianship by any party over Yemen,” he said.

He also cautioned that any political or military initiative not based on the complete sovereignty of Yemen, independence of its decision-making, and the inalienable right of its nation to its land and resources is a hostile project.

The UAE has played a significant role as a key partner in the US-backed, Saudi-led war against Yemen and the Ansarallah-led government in Sana’a, which started in 2015. However, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have simultaneously been locked in a competition for dominance over Yemen’s resources and strategic ports.

Farah dismisses Israeli threats

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Ansarullah official dismissed threats made by Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, that the Tel Aviv regime will continue military assaults across the region.

“Katz and criminal [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu should know that Yemen will not be deterred by pressures and threats. It will not back down from its position. Yemen’s genuine position stems from firm confidence, unwavering faith, and legitimate and moral responsibility to stand up against the injustice and aggression that is being inflicted on Palestine and all Muslim nations,” Farah said.

He added that enemies have not learned from the past, and have no awareness of the culture and position of the Yemeni people.

The Ansarullah official emphasized, “One of the most prominent things that unites all Yemenis is resistance to the Zionist project, defense of truth, and confrontation with conspiracies based on aggression and occupation.”

Ansarullah holds significant control over the northwest region, including the capital Sana’a. The resistance movement has drawn international attention for its actions targeting Israel and maritime activities in the Red Sea, particularly in the context of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

The United States and Israel have carried out lethal strikes in Sana’a, leading to civilian casualties.



