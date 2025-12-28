Martyr Soleimani’s school of thought a clear path for resistance: Head of Afghan foundation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Socio-Cultural Foundation of Afghan Residents in Iran has said that Martyr Qassem Soleimani sought the formation of an Islamic civilization based on unity and cohesion among Muslims; therefore, his school of thought represents a clear path for resistance movements.

An international conference marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was held Saturday night in Mashhad, bringing together participants from Iran, Afghanistan, and Lebanon to discuss his legacy and the concept of resistance.

Speaking at the second international conference on the school of thought of Martyr Soleimani and the clear path of resistance on Saturday, Javad Vahidi said General Soleimani envisioned the formation of an Islamic civilization rooted in unity and cohesion among Muslims and described his school of thought and teachings as a clear and enduring guide for resistance movements.

Vahidi said that General Soleimani represented a continuation of the path established by the Prophet of Islam, adding that through his conduct, the martyr presented a modern manifestation of Islamic teachings in confronting domination, arrogance, and oppression.

He further noted that Martyr Soleimani’s deep faith and character earned him a lasting place in the hearts of people across the region, enabling him to neutralize major plots by adversaries and foster brotherhood among diverse groups within the Islamic world.

Vahidi emphasized that General Soleimani possessed strategic insight and a deep understanding of his enemies, thwarting efforts aimed at sowing division within the Muslim ummah under deceptive slogans. He also highlighted the martyr’s support for both Shia Hezbollah forces in Lebanon and Sunni Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

At the event, member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Hassan Ali al-Baghdadi reaffirmed commitment to the path laid out by late Imam Khomeini, continued by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and followed by Resistance martyrs.

He said Resistance forces remained steadfast against the Israeli regime and broader regional projects, stressing that despite losses, the strength of the Islamic Ummah endures.

The conference was organized by the Cultural and Social Foundation of Afghan Residents in Iran.

