AhlulBayt News Agency: A commemorative ceremony honoring General Qassem Soleimani, the martyred commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was held in Moscow with the participation of a group of intellectuals and cultural and political activists from Russia, Turkey, Lebanon, and the United States.

The event, titled “The Spiritual Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Iran,” was held in Moscow with the presence of Iran’s ambassador. Sergei Baburin, head of the All-Russian People’s Union, said in his remarks that everyone familiar with General Soleimani’s life remembers his intelligence, capability, keen understanding of the enemy, and at the same time his goodwill. Baburin noted that General Soleimani always considered himself a soldier in the service of the Islamic Revolution, adding that in light of his lasting contributions in confronting the enemies of humanity, his path should be continued through joint efforts toward peace and friendship.

General Soleimani’s name stands among the heroes of humanity

Anar Hazrat Ramazanov, head of the Central Muftiate Administration of Russia, said that today, at both governmental and popular levels in Iran and Russia, there is a shared understanding that they face a common enemy standing in the camp of evil, and there is no doubt that they will prevail. The Sunni cleric emphasized that General Soleimani is not only a hero for Muslims, but a hero for all of humanity.

Thousands of “Soleimanis” are now lined up for the struggle

Speaking at the meeting, Sajid Umalatova, a former member of the Soviet parliament, said that General Soleimani fought for humanity. She described him as someone who had reached the highest levels of human virtue and possessed a great heart, noting that such a person could not fight only for his own nation. She added that he carried the whole world in his heart and believed that if peace is not established everywhere, no single country can live in tranquility on its own.

The United States committed a terrorist crime

Christopher Helali, an American citizen living in Moscow, stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump committed a terrorist crime by ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. He added that while the United States was supporting extremist groups such as ISIS and the al-Nusra Front in the region, General Soleimani was fighting against these terrorists, making him a figure who took major steps toward peace and stability in the region.





