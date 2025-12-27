US cowardly assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani - French analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency: A French analyst described the U.S. action in assassinating General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a clear violation of international law.

Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was assassinated on January 3, 2020, while traveling to Iraq at the official invitation of Iraqi authorities, in a U.S. terrorist airstrike near Baghdad International Airport, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), and eight of their companions.

Arnaud Develay, a French international lawyer and political analyst, said that the United States’ assassination of General Soleimani constituted a blatant breach of international law.

Develay emphasized that the United States, disregarding international conventions, cowardly assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani. He said that General Soleimani was, in fact, very close to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and that the United States decided to carry out his assassination without regard for international conventions.

Referring to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the imposition of sanctions on Iran, he added that the important point is that the United States is increasingly viewed in public opinion as a rogue state, indifferent to all international conventions.



/129