Trump Proclaims a Nonexistent Peace: Without Justice for Palestine, There Will Never Be Stability in Middle East 

In yet another display of political ignorance and blatant media manipulation, Donald Trump has once again proclaimed “the arrival of peace in the Middle East.” His words, repeated triumphantly in certain Western circles, attempt to sell a dangerous fantasy: the idea that the region can stabilize while the Palestinian wound remains open, bleeding, and silenced.



Has he forgotten—or pretended to forget—that without resolving the Palestinian question, there is no real possibility of peace? This historical, moral, and political truth has been recognized for decades by international organizations, academics, mediators, and the peoples of the region themselves. But not by Trump, whose vision of the Middle East reduces everything to elite interests, imposed agreements, and artificial normalizations between regimes, not between peoples.



The so-called Trumpian “peace” is nothing more than a mirage built on injustice. This was the case during his first term, when he attempted to erase Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, and Palestinian rights with a single stroke. And it is the case now, as he insists on presenting Palestine as an obstacle rather than the central key to any lasting regional settlement.



Trump can announce a thousand times that “peace has arrived,” but his declaration does not change reality:

there is no peace with occupation, no peace with illegal settlements, no peace with a blockade, no peace with ethnic cleansing, and no peace without recognizing the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.



Every time a foreign leader proclaims the end of the conflict while ignoring the Palestinian cause, all they achieve is prolonging instability. Because true peace is not born from pacts between powerful nations or from grandiloquent speeches, but from justice, equity, and the freedom of peoples.



History has demonstrated this time and again: the Middle East will find no rest while Palestine remains under occupation and while millions of refugees continue to wait to return to their homes.



UPAL reaffirms that true peace will only come when the world stops listening to those who fabricate illusions and begins to heed reality. And reality is undeniable:

without resolving the Palestinian issue, there is no possible peace.



By Palestinian Union of Latin America - UPAL