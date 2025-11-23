Chilean civil society launches major campaign to expel Israel from UN

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chilean civil society is preparing to launch one of the most wide-ranging human rights and civic initiatives aimed at holding Israel accountable within the United Nations system.

According to media reports, the campaign calls for Israel’s expulsion from the UN under Article 6 of the UN Charter, citing what organizers describe as “continuous and systematic violations” of international law and repeated breaches of UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions.

According to Mehr, the initiative will be officially unveiled on November 26 during a public event in Santiago, the Chilean capital. Organizers have already begun gathering signatures for an online petition in recent days.

Campaign figures show that the petition addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres has surpassed 57,000 signatures so far, with the aim of reaching 100,000 in the near future.

Organizers say the rapid inflow of support reflects “a broad popular reaction” to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Palestine and represents a form of “international civic pressure” to prompt action after decades of global inaction.

The campaign letter describes the situation in Gaza as a “compound war crime,” accusing the occupying power of killing Palestinians with bombs and missiles, destroying medical facilities, and placing nearly two million people at risk of death through hunger and thirst. It argues that depriving civilians of food, water, and medicine, and destroying or contaminating the land, represents one of the gravest crimes documented in modern history.

The letter further condemns continued cooperation between Israel and international or academic institutions as “unjustified and unacceptable.” It calls for Israel’s “immediate expulsion from all international events, the severing of all institutional ties, and the imposition of a comprehensive arms embargo on weapons that enable the ongoing genocide.”

The statement concludes with a stark message: “With Gaza, humanity also dies. We want Palestine to live; it is the heart of the world.”

