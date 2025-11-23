Gaza Death Toll Reaches 69,733 Since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,733 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 170,863 individuals.

In its daily statement, the ministry noted that hospitals received the bodies of seven civilians along with 88 injured people during the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 318 Palestinians have been killed, 788 others wounded, and the bodies of 572 martyrs have been recovered.

