Israeli Airstrikes Kill 22 Civilians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 22 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes that struck a car in Gaza City and four homes in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon.

Media reports said five people were killed and seven others injured when a civilian car was targeted near the destroyed al-Abbas Mosque west of Gaza City.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, saying the strike was aimed at a Hamas al-Qassam Brigades commander.

Later, an Israeli warplane bombed the Khudari family’s house on al-Lababidi Street in Gaza City’s an-Nasr neighborhood, killing four civilians and injuring several more.

Three civilians were also killed and five wounded in an airstrike on a house west of Deir al-Balah camp in central Gaza.

Local sources confirmed the house belonged to the Abed family, noting that the strike demolished the home and damaged nearby houses.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, four civilians were killed and several injured in a strike on the Abu Shawish family’s home, while another three were killed in a separate strike on the Abu Ammuna family’s residence in the same camp.

Additionally, one civilian was injured by Israeli gunfire south of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

