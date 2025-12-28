France condemns Israeli firing near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: France on Saturday condemned the Israeli army's firing on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols the previous day.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the incident on Friday followed “a series of similar actions by the Israeli army against UNIFIL in recent weeks.”

France called on Israel “to cease its violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the ceasefire of Nov. 26, 2024, which is binding on all parties.”

The ministry said the protection of UN peacekeepers must be ensured, stressing that “the protection of UN peacekeepers, as well as the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises, must be guaranteed, in accordance with international law.”

France also praised UNIFIL staff, saying it “commends the courage, professionalism, and commitment of UNIFIL personnel.”

The statement added that France “reaffirms its support for the full implementation of the Force's mandate.”

The Israeli army has killed over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Although the ceasefire went into effect on October 10, 2025, living conditions in Gaza have not improved significantly because Israel has failed to meet its obligations under the agreement, such as allowing agreed-upon amounts of food, aid, medical supplies, and mobile housing into the territory.

