UNIFIL Reports Israeli Gunfire Near Peacekeepers in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday evening, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that heavy machine-gun fire was launched earlier that morning from Israeli army positions south of the “Blue Line.” A shell landed near a UNIFIL patrol while it was inspecting a road obstacle in the village of Bastara.

UNIFIL stated that the gunfire followed the detonation of a hand grenade nearby, noting that “although no property damage occurred, the sound of the gunfire and the explosion caused a peacekeeper to suffer a minor ear concussion.”

In another incident on Friday in the town of Kfar Shuba, a separate peacekeeping patrol conducting a routine operational task reported gunfire from the Israeli side in close proximity to its position.

The force explained that it had already informed the Israeli army about its activities in those areas, in line with standard procedures for patrols in sensitive zones near the “Blue Line.”

UNIFIL stressed that attacks on or near peacekeepers represent serious violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The mission renewed its call on the Israeli army to “end aggressive actions and attacks against peacekeepers working to maintain peace and stability along or near the ‘Blue Line.’”

/129