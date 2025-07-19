Yemen holds mass rallies supporting Gaza, denouncing Israeli, U.S. aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa, along with public squares in several other Yemeni provinces, witnessed mass rallies on Friday in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, held under the slogan: “We continue to support Gaza and resist Zionist violations against the nation.”

The Yemeni crowds reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance and rejected all forms of Israeli and American aggression in the region.

They chanted slogans condemning Israeli crimes in Gaza and Syria and Lebanon.

Protesters held signs reaffirming their commitment to the path of resistance, rejecting foreign domination, and condemning international silence over the daily killings of Palestinians.

A statement issued by the organizers reaffirmed Yemen’s unified official and popular stance in support of the Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance against the crimes of the Israeli occupation.

The statement emphasized that “all attempts to subjugate the peoples of the region and impose a state of impunity will be met with rejection and resistance.”

The rallies’ statement condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and expressed full support and solidarity with the Syrian people in resisting the Zionist aggression.

It commended the success of the recent naval military operations, which established deterrence and confirmed the full closure of the port of Umm Al-Rashrash.

The Yemeni people renewed their pledge to the legacy of Mohammed Deif and his fellow fallen fighters, vowing to uphold their cause and continue on their path.

The statement called on Arab and Islamic nations to “draw inspiration from the values of sacrifice and martyrdom embodied by fallen leaders,” asserting that “the Yemeni people, with God’s help, have overcome powerful armies because they chose the path of dignity, pride, and independence.”

It added that “reality proves that confronting oppression is the path to victory and divine support, while submission brings only loss in this life and the hereafter.”

The statement also reiterated Yemen’s firm rejection of any framework that seeks to impose Israeli or American domination over the region’s peoples.

