Hezbollah denounces Israeli aggression on Syria

Hezbollah strongly condemned the brutal Zionist aggression on Syria, stressing that this is a blatant assault on its national sovereignty and civilians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hezbollah affirmed that the Zionist aggression is a flagrant violation of international laws and norms and a continuation of the ongoing attacks carried out by the Israeli enemy against Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen, as well as Iran, Al Manar TV reported.

“This cowardly aggression is merely a new chapter of the Zionist enemy’s schemes to invade countries and sow discord and division among the people of one nation. The enemy attempts to present itself as a savior or guarantor of the security of peoples, while, at the same time, it poses the greatest threat to them and to the security and stability of the region.”

Hezbollah pointed out that experience has proven that this enemy does not respect covenants or adhere to any agreements, and understands only the language of force, adding that the Israeli enemy views peoples and countries as mere tools to serve its colonial settlement project, and wants them only weak and submissive.

“Hezbollah affirms that dialogue and understanding among the people of one nation is the effective way to resolve internal problems, and hopes that the proud Syrian people, with all their sects and components, will unite to confront this barbaric enemy and make them understand that the Syrian people will remain resilient to any occupation and reject all aggression.”

We also call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nations to be vigilant against the schemes of this rogue entity, which will not hesitate to attempt to swallow everyone up whenever the opportunity arises, the statement emphasized.

“We believe that a clear and resolute stance in resisting and confronting it constitutes the only guarantee for preserving our nation’s unity, dignity, sovereignty, and independence.”