Yemen strikes Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile: Spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s military says it successfully targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic “Palestine-2” missile, prompting mass evacuations and flight suspensions.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a statement announcing a major military operation involving a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport, located in the occupied area of Lod, near Tel Aviv.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces, read the statement, declaring that the “Palestine-2” missile successfully hit its intended targets. He said the strike caused millions of Israeli settlers to flee into shelters and led to the suspension of flights at the airport.

The statement described the operation as a victory in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and a response to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Saree called on the Islamic and Arab nations to stand with Gaza, highlighting the continued siege and bloody crimes against its people.

He affirmed that Yemeni military operations will persist until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Israeli media reported that, following the missile launch from Yemen, residents in the Gush Dan region and occupied al-Quds were urged to take shelter. The same sources confirmed the temporary shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel’s Channel 12 acknowledged that this was the second missile launched from Yemen toward the occupied territories in the past 48 hours.

