Oman Grand Mufti sends letter to Sanaa-based armed forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Oman’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, appreciated the role of Sanaa-run armed forces n destabilizing the Zionist enemy and preventing the passage of ships linked to or bound for the Israeli entity.

“We salute the brave heroes of Yemen and thank them for continuing operations that harm and destabilize the enemy,” Al-Khalili said in a post on X, while protecting the Bab al-Mandab Strait and preventing the ships of those who support the Zionist entity from passing through it.”



