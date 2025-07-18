Yemen strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with hypersonic missile

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces launched a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on Friday—their third strike on the facility in just two days.

Spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the operation targeted the airport near Tel Aviv and had successfully achieved its goals.

According to Saree, the strike caused millions to flee to shelters and suspended activity at the airport.

He said the missile used in the attack was the Palestine-2 hypersonic projectile.

Following the launch, Israel’s Calcalist newspaper reported that a plane arriving from Dubai refused to land, while other planes circled the Mediterranean rather than approach the airport.

Israel Hayom confirmed that Ben Gurion airport was shut down for thirty minutes as a result of the strike.

This attack was part of an aerial blockade imposed by Yemen’s Armed Forces since May 2025 against the Israeli regime.

Yemeni forces have conducted multiple solidarity strikes against Ben Gurion airport under this blockade.

Just one day earlier, Yemen announced a similar operation involving Zulfiqar ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The blockade signals an escalation from previous operations targeting Israeli infrastructure since October 2023.

Yemen’s military operations are intended to support Palestinians in Gaza, who have faced a brutal Israeli offensive since October 7 of that year.

Saree affirmed that strikes will continue as long as the Israeli regime maintains its war and siege against Gaza.

