Shia scholar: Zionist priority creating division and deviation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pourzahabi emphasized that major decisions made by the U.S., Zionism, and Western powers for dominance, infiltration, and influence in societies are a direct result of the actions of intelligence agencies like the CIA and Mossad.

He asserted that these organizations are continuously planning, strategizing, and executing operations to assert control over nations and perpetuate colonialism.



The representative of the Supreme Leader in Kordestan Province further explained that these agencies undertake numerous actions to assess and provoke communities, ultimately aiming to impose their objectives and plan accordingly.



Pourzahabi, who is also the Friday prayer leader of Kordestan, cited the imposed war (Iran-Iraq War) as an example, stating that initial media propaganda aimed to weaken the nation's morale. He attributed assassinations and insults directed at the Supreme Leader during that period to the destructive actions of these intelligence organizations.



He added that, by the grace of God, their efforts failed. However, he noted that colonial powers now employ various tools and methods for their colonial ambitions. He specifically mentioned that sectarianism and the creation of various sects like Baha'ism and Freemasonry, along with promoting discord, are designed and managed by these governments and organizations.



Pourzahabi stressed that these organizations are currently managed and directed by the Zionist network. He reiterated that their top priority and the focus of all their efforts are to create division and deviation in society, spirituality, and beliefs, and to inject their hollow and nonsensical ideas to complete their dominance and colonialism.



He concluded by pointing to the events and crimes in occupied Palestine and Gaza as the best example of these insidious influences, showing their desire for control and colonialism in that region.



