Sobh Festival hosts experts, artists from 40 nations, highlights Israeli lobby influenc

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third Sobh Media Festival took place in Tehran from May 3 to 8, 2025, featuring prominent international media figures.

This year, the festival will showcase 4,160 artistic and media works from 40 countries. Out of these, 533 works, focus on the special section dedicated to Palestine, while 3,627 entries will be part of the main competition.

More than 46 foreign guests will attend, including former political officials, journalists, documentary filmmakers, content producers, and notable media personalities from countries such as Egypt, Lebanon, England, the United States, Ireland, Russia, Brazil, Ukraine, Palestine, and many others.

The Sobh Festival programs will consist of four expert sessions, several workshops, 12 academic lectures, and five film screenings.

A specialized conference on "The Influence of the Israeli Lobby on Western Political Institutions was held as part of the third Sobh Media Festival at the conference hall of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) organization.

The event featured Mick Wallace, politician and former member of the European Parliament; Clare Daly, politician and former member of the European Parliament; Alastair Crooke, former British Diplomat and analyst of West Asia affairs; and Max Blumenthal, documentary filmmaker and political analyst. We invite you to watch parts of the conference.

