Irish political activist: Israel killed 31 journalists in Yemen amid European complicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former member of the European Parliament and Irish political activist, Mick Wallace, strongly condemned on Friday the European silence towards the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation against 31 journalists in Yemen.

Wallace posted on X that the terrorist “Israel” killed 31 journalists in Yemen, and no member state of the European Union condemned it.

The Irish activist asked: “why has the EU abandoned international law?”

According to CPJ documentation, the Israeli occupation has killed 193 journalists in Gaza, six in Lebanon, three in Iran, and 31 in Yemen since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza, while the government media office in Gaza recorded the martyrdom of 251 journalists in the Strip.

On the tenth of this September, a brutal Israeli aggression, targeting the headquarters of the newspapers (September 26) and (Yemen) in Sanaa, led to the martyrdom of 31 Yemeni journalists.

