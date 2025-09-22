Ex-MEP Mick Wallace labels Israel a “Zionist settler-colonial project”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace has denounced Israel as a “Zionist settler-colonial project” created through Western imperialism.

In a post on his official X account on Sunday, Wallace wrote, “Israel is an evil Zionist settler-colonial project invented by Western imperialism.”

According to IRNA, he added that the ongoing “genocide” in Gaza would not have been possible without the unconditional backing of the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

His remarks came shortly after Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard told Al Jazeera that Israel’s assault on Gaza has been enabled by the complicity and support of states, organizations, and corporations worldwide.

