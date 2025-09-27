Palestinian Resistance Movement Condemns Killing of 251 Journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the killing of 251 journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces since the start of the war in 2023, describing it as a “heinous” crime that “is not subject to any statute of limitations.”

In a statement released on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalist, observed on Friday, Hamas declared that these crimes against journalists in Gaza will not be forgotten and cannot hide the truth or Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, land, and sacred sites.

Hamas held both Israel and its closest ally, the United States, fully responsible for the atrocities committed against Palestinian journalists and civilians.

The statement called on journalist unions and associations worldwide to strengthen solidarity with Palestinian journalists and to pressure Israel to allow international media access to Gaza to reveal the truth.

Hamas also urged the global community and human rights organizations to denounce the crimes against Palestinian journalists and to pursue legal action against Israeli leaders in international courts for war crimes.

The statement concluded by praising Gazan journalists for their continued efforts to report the truth and expose Israel’s crimes to the world.

/129