Trump’s America fears truth being heard: White House denies visas to Iranian President’s media team

While the U.S. government consistently claims to support freedom of expression and the free flow of information, it has refused to issue visas for most of the Iranian president’s media and communications team to cover his trip to New York and participation in the UN General Assembly.

Under this restrictive decision—unlike in previous years—only two members of Iran’s media staff were granted visas, leaving them solely responsible for covering the president’s extensive schedule and news during the visit.

This move comes at a time when the presence of journalists and media staff to fully cover the activities of world leaders is considered an inseparable part of the UN General Assembly’s mission.

Denying Iran’s media team access to this international event is yet another example of the United States’ political and discriminatory conduct toward Iran—an approach that blatantly contradicts Washington’s claims of supporting media freedom and its commitment to the principles of the United Nations.



