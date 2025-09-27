Hamas: Crimes against Gaza journalists will not be forgotten

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the killing of 251 journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces since the commencement of the genocidal war in 2023, characterizing it as a “heinous” crime that “is not subject to any statute of limitations.”

In a statement issued on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalist, which falls on Friday, Hamas said “these heinous crimes against journalists in the Gaza Strip have no statute of limitations and will never succeed in concealing the truth” or the crimes of Israel and its aggression against the Palestinian people, land, and sanctities.

Hamas held both Israel and its closest ally, the United States, fully accountable for the atrocities committed against Palestinian journalists and civilians in Gaza.

The statement urged unions and associations of journalists across the world to enhance solidarity efforts with Palestinian journalists and to exert pressure on Israel to allow international media workers into Gaza to convey the truth to the world.

Hamas also urged the international community and rights organizations to condemn the crimes against Palestinian journalists and to file lawsuits against the regime’s leaders in international courts for committing war crimes in Gaza.

The statement praised the Gazan journalists who continue to play their key role in reporting the truth and exposing the crimes of Israel to the world.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza in October 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long atrocities against the Palestinians.

The regime has so far killed more than 65,540 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza, according to the health ministry of the besieged territory.

