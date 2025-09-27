Global Sumud Flotilla heads to break Gaza blockade amid Israeli threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authorities reiterated on Friday their threat to prevent the “Global Sumud Flotilla” from reaching the Gaza Strip, claiming that the surrounding sea area is a “combat zone”.

In a statement on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa’ar threatened to target the ships involved, as had been done with previous fleets, stating that “Tel Aviv will not allow ships to enter a combat zone”.

He added that “Israel will not allow a breach” of what he described as the “legal naval blockade” of the Gaza Strip.

Sa’ar claimed that Tel Aviv had agreed to an Italian proposal to unload the aid in the Cypriot port of Larnaca before transporting it to Gaza, but that the fleet organizers had rejected it.

He alleged that this rejection “proves that the real objective” of the fleet is “provocation and serving Hamas.”

Sa’ar claimed that “Israel remains ready to engage in constructive arrangements” for delivering aid through what he described as “legal and peaceful” means, without providing any details about these arrangements.

In a related development, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto urged the fleet organizers to accept Rome’s offer to deliver the aid through Larnaca and the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem, without specifying the fleet’s response to this proposal.

Meanwhile, the fleet, comprising dozens of ships carrying humanitarian aid, has been sailing towards Gaza for several days as part of international efforts to break the 19-year-old blockade imposed on Palestinians.

The Sumud Flotilla announced on Wednesday that nine of its ships damaged were in 12 explosions waged by drone attacks, causing material damage to some of them. However, it did not specify the timing or perpetrators of these attacks, while “Israel” remained silent despite its repeated threats.

The participating activists, for their part, emphasized that their action was a “symbolic step” to break the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. The fleet includes hundreds of activists and human rights advocates from various countries, including the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

.....................

End/ 257