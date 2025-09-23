Sumud Flotilla organizers: International law gives us right to deliver aid to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The organizers of “the Global Sumud Flotilla” have affirmed their right to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and protect volunteers, in accordance with the principles of international law and the principles of peace.

The organizers considered that Israeli occupation attempts to criminalize their civilian humanitarian mission (sailing) to Gaza aim to delegitimize the aid (which they seek to deliver to Gaza) and justify the violence (committed by “Israel” against the flotilla’s ships).

For his part, Moroccan lawyer Abdelhak Benkadi said that any Israeli attack on the Global Steadfastness Flotilla constitutes “maritime piracy and a violation of international law,” which entails responsibility and punishment. He emphasized that the flotilla is a peaceful humanitarian initiative to provide aid to the Gaza Strip.

For days, dozens of ships have been sailing toward the Gaza Strip as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the siege on the Strip and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies.

This is the first time this number of ships has sailed together toward the Gaza Strip, home to approximately 2.4 million Palestinians and which has been under an Israeli blockade for 18 years.

On September 16, the foreign ministers of 16 countries called for respect for international law and avoiding illegal actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla.

