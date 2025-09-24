Global Sumud Flotilla nears Greece as activists defy Israeli threats to abort their attempt to break Gaza blockade

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) sailing to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza is approaching Greek territorial waters near Crete, with organizers estimating it will reach Gaza within six days.

The GSF, made up of dozens of boats and ships carrying activists from nearly 50 countries, marks the largest civilian maritime effort yet to challenge Israel’s 18-year siege on the Strip, where famine has already claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians.

Organizers reported unidentified drones hovering over the ships for three consecutive nights, a development they condemned as an attempt to intimidate and discredit the mission. They also recalled earlier incidents in Tunisia, where two flotilla vessels were struck by Israeli drones in the port of Sidi Bou Said. Israel has remained silent on those attacks.

Several drones spotted flying over the Flotilla 's ships.

This video was captured from aboard the Sirius.

Stay alert for further updates.

رصد عدة مسيّرات تحلق فوق سفن الأسطول.

هذا الفيديو تم تصويره من على متن السفينة Sirius.

ابقوا على اطلاع للمزيد من التحديثات. pic.twitter.com/MnTXasTwPi — أسطول الصمود المغاربي لكسر الحصار عن غزة (@Maghrebsumudflo) September 22, 2025

French parliamentarian François Piquemal, who joined the flotilla, accused Israel of systematically smearing anyone who speaks out against what he described as genocide in Gaza. “This is a purely civilian and humanitarian initiative,” he told Anadolu Agency, stressing that participants include doctors, aid workers, politicians, journalists, and artists.

“These accusations are the usual tactics of a state committing genocide,” Piquemal said. “Even Pope Francis was recently labeled anti-Semitic. Such rhetoric is meant to distract from the reality of terror.”

He emphasized that the mission is guided by humanitarian duty, not politics, “Participants in this flotilla refuse to stand by and simply watch Gaza starve. They are acting because the international community has failed.”

Organizers underscored that their civilian, peaceful effort complies with international law and that delivering aid by sea to Gaza is a protected right. They denounced Israel’s threats against the flotilla, calling them illegal attempts to maintain a blockade that has plunged 2.4 million Palestinians into starvation.

Since March 2 this year, Israel has sealed all Gaza crossings, barring food and aid trucks, while allowing only extremely limited assistance that fails to meet even minimum survival needs. Many trucks have also been looted by gangs protected by the Israeli army.

Backed by the US, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians and wounded over 166,000 since October 7, 2023.



