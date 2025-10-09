Mass protest in Athens shows growing solidarity with Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of demonstrators flooded central Athens today in a large-scale protest expressing solidarity with Palestinians, as anti-Israeli demonstrations intensify across Greece.

The rally, which began at Freedom Park, drew participants from a wide spectrum of society. Protesters marched to the U.S. Embassy chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, before continuing to the Israeli Embassy, where tensions escalated amid a heavy police presence.

Violent clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces, leading to multiple arrests. Protesters reportedly launched fireworks near the embassy, prompting police to deploy tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Demonstrators called on the Greek government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza. The protest reflects mounting public outrage over Israel’s ongoing military campaign and broader demands for political accountability.

Greece has witnessed a surge in pro-Palestinian activism in recent months, with the Israeli Embassy in Athens becoming a focal point for repeated demonstrations. Similar rallies have taken place across Europe, urging an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to the besieged Gaza Strip.

