Thousands rally in Athens to protest Israeli detention of Gaza Flotilla activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Greek citizens gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Athens to protest the arrest of human rights activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted en route to Gaza. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine,” expressing unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza and condemning Israeli aggression.

The protest, which lasted from Thursday morning until late at night, drew widespread participation and marked a significant moment in Greece’s public response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The flotilla, carrying aid to the besieged Strip, was stopped by Israeli naval forces, and its crew—including Greek nationals—was detained. In response, members of the Greek crew began a hunger strike while in Israeli custody, further intensifying public outrage.

Speakers at the rally denounced the arrests and criticized Israel’s blockade of Gaza, while also condemning the broader policies that enable such actions. A heavy police presence surrounded the embassy area to manage the swelling crowds. Greek activists have vowed to continue demonstrations in other cities, aiming to increase international pressure on Israel to release the detainees and end its blockade of Gaza.

