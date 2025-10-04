Hamas Condemns Ben Gvir’s Threats Against Global Sumud Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir for threatening and verbally assaulting activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla during his visit to their detention site.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas described Ben Gvir’s behavior toward the activists as “a stark display of arrogance and a disturbing reflection of the moral and political decay within the Israeli leadership.”

Hamas asserted that Ben Gvir aimed to portray a false image of victory over peaceful humanitarian activists, even as his fascist regime faces increasing international isolation.

The statement further criticized Ben Gvir for labeling the activists as terrorists simply for attempting to deliver milk and food to children and civilians in Gaza, who are suffering from systematic starvation and extermination. Hamas said such actions warrant condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.

Hamas urged global actors to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation regime to immediately release all detained activists.

The Movement also expressed deep pride in the brave stance of the activists, who confronted Ben Gvir and chanted “Free Palestine” directly to him.

Hamas concluded by stating that the activists’ defiance embodied the strength of their beliefs and the dignity of the humanitarian mission they carried.

