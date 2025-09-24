Global Sumud flotilla nears Greek waters on journey to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has entered the fifth day of its second phase of sailing toward Gaza, approaching Greek territorial waters near the island of Crete on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, organizers said Greek boats and ships are expected to join the convoy as it continues its course toward Palestinian territorial waters. The flotilla is projected to reach Gaza within the next six days, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

For the third night in a row, unidentified drones were sighted flying over the vessels, an act the flotilla’s management described as an attempt to intimidate and delegitimize its humanitarian mission.

In a statement, the organizers condemned threats from Israel and underlined that the flotilla’s mission is purely humanitarian and peaceful, with the internationally recognized right to deliver maritime aid to Gaza under international law.

