Greek parliament approves €650 million purchase of Israeli PULS rocket systems

AhlulBayt News Agency: Greek lawmakers approved late on Thursday the purchase of 36 PULS rocket artillery systems from “Israel” for about 650 million euros ($757.84 million), two officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Greece has said it will spend about 28 billion euros ($32.66 billion) by 2036 to modernize its armed forces as it emerges from a 2009-2018 debt crisis and tries to keep pace with its historic rival Turkey.

“In a closed session, the parliament’s defence committee approved the purchase of PULS,” a senior official with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

A second official confirmed the parliament’s approval, adding that the cost would be around 650 to 700 million euros. Reuters reported in November that Greece was in talks with Israel for the systems.

According to Reuters, Greece is also in talks with Israel to develop a 3 billion euro anti-aircraft and missile defence dome.

