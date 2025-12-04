Guinness World Records halts Israeli submissions over Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Guinness World Records has reportedly suspended the registration of new records involving Israeli individuals and organizations in protest against the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

According to media reports on Wednesday, the decision came after mounting international public pressure and sharp criticism from human rights groups over the Israeli regime’s war crimes and repeated violations of international law.

According to IRNA, in one recent case, the Israeli charity Gift of Life, which promotes voluntary kidney donation, applied to Guinness for a world record attempt. The request was explicitly rejected with the response: “We are not currently processing record applications from Israel.”

The move reflects the growing wave of global outrage over the regime’s actions in Gaza, where more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 171,000 wounded since the start of the war on October 7, 2023—most of them women and children.

Observers say the suspension sends a powerful symbolic message to Tel Aviv, calling into question not only the political legitimacy of the regime but also its cultural and social standing on the international stage.

Analysts believe the decision could trigger a broader trend of cultural and social sanctions against the regime, similar to previous boycotts seen in the fields of sports and academia. Meanwhile, human rights activists are urging other international bodies to take comparable action and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its systematic human rights violations.

