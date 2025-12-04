Gaza Health Ministry: 70,117 martyred, nearly 171,000 injured since October 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 70,117 Palestinians have been killed and 170,999 wounded since the start of Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to Yemen Press, in a statement, the ministry reported that five bodies and 13 wounded people were transferred to hospitals across the besieged territory over the past 48 hours.

The ministry added that numerous victims remain trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach many of the affected areas.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, at least 356 people have been killed, 922 others injured, and 617 bodies recovered from various sites buried under debris across Gaza.

