Global Sumud Flotilla: We are 3 days away from Gaza and approaching danger zones

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza Strip announced on Monday that it is now only three to four days away from the besieged enclave and will enter a “high-risk zone” within two days.

The Maghreb branch of the Sumud Flotilla, a member of the global coalition, said on its Facebook page, “Our lead ships, Ohuaila and All In, are just 366 nautical miles (589 km) from Gaza, with an expected arrival in 3 to 4 days.”

It added, “The Global Sumud Flotilla is expanding and now includes 44 vessels after two more boats joined en route to meet us.” It continued, “In only two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone.”

“Our resolve is firm, but this moment requires the highest levels of vigilance and global solidarity,” it said, adding, “Join us. Stop the genocide. Keep your eyes on Gaza.”



