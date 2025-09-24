Israeli Drones Attack Global Flotilla En Route to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Early Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces launched 13 drone attacks targeting ten ships belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is en route to the Gaza Strip to break the blockade affecting over 2.4 million Palestinians.

According to media reports, at least ten vessels from the flotilla came under drone fire. Explosions were heard, although the extent of damage and possible casualties remains unconfirmed.

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine, stated on X that seven drone strikes hit the flotilla after 15 drones hovered above the ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

She called for immediate protection of the convoy, emphasizing that the fleet has repeatedly faced attacks.

The flotilla’s organizing committee reported on social media that 13 explosions occurred and major disruptions to communication systems were detected aboard the ships.

The committee added that unidentified objects were dropped on ten vessels, causing damage. It also accused Israel of launching a disinformation campaign to justify a potential assault.

The committee warned that any attack on the humanitarian convoy would amount to a war crime and a breach of international law.

Media sources aboard one of the flotilla’s ships reported that Israeli drones dropped an unknown substance with a strong gunpowder-like smell over several vessels. No injuries were reported.

This incident follows previous drone activity, as reconnaissance drones were seen hovering over the flotilla two days earlier while it sailed toward Gaza to challenge the ongoing blockade.

