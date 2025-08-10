Over 250,000 demonstrators rally across Britain in historic protest against Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: In what has become the 30th national demonstration since October 2023, more than 250,000 people gathered across Britain on Saturday in a powerful show of solidarity with the people of Gaza. This protest marks the first major demonstration following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of his intent to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely condemned as a declaration of further violence and repression.

The demonstrators united in firm rejection of Netanyahu’s plans and the ongoing brutal measures inflicted upon Gaza’s civilian population. They demanded that the UK government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, take decisive and immediate action to halt this catastrophe. The protesters called on the government to stop the export of arms to Israel, end the genocide and starvation currently imposed on the people of Gaza, and prosecute Israeli leaders accused of war crimes.

Palestinian journalist and Gaza resident Ahmad Naouq addressed the crowd with a poignant message, painting a vivid picture of the reality inside Gaza:

“Tell them they are bewildered how life still exists outside Gaza, how the sun still rises, the stars still shine, the sea still moves with waves, because in Gaza, it seems life barely exists. They told me they are dying, starving, and tired. They no longer want to be called heroes or victims. They just want to live like normal human beings. They asked me to tell you: please don’t tire, continue the struggle. Hundreds die every day in Gaza, dying as they queue for food, inside tents, hospitals, mosques, and churches. Starved, bombed day and night for 21 months. Sir Keir Starmer is watching, sending spy flights, filming the carnage, and still sending weapons. Shame on him, shame on all killing people in Gaza. We need answers, why is Palestinian blood spillable? Why are our children killable? We have done everything: protested, taken legal action, but you haven’t listened. So who do you represent? The people who have been protesting for two years, begging you to stop aiding genocide? History is being written. Don’t be on the wrong side.”

Naouq’s words captured the deep exhaustion felt by Gaza’s population after enduring relentless bombardment, starvation, and severe restrictions on basic supplies and medical aid.

Adnan Hamidan, acting chairman of the PFB, echoed this urgent message. He warned against being misled by images showing small amounts of food entering Gaza, clarifying that these supplies are insufficient and inaccessible for many, especially vulnerable groups.

“Yes, small quantities of sugar and cheese have entered Gaza, but they come at extremely high prices, far beyond the reach of most families,” Hamidan said. “Children in Gaza have been without milk for six months. Patients with chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension have not received proper medication for months. This is unacceptable.”

He emphasized the frustration with government rhetoric and called for meaningful, practical steps, “We are tired of statements. We want these words to translate into real action. The UK government must stop supporting this ongoing genocide.”

The demonstration was not only a response to Netanyahu’s occupation plans but a culmination of decades of injustice and suffering faced by Palestinians. Since October 2023, Britain has seen a remarkable series of national protests advocating for Palestinian rights and demanding the UK government take a principled stance.

The sheer scale of Saturday’s protest underscored the growing awareness and solidarity within the British public. Protesters carried banners and chanted slogans demanding justice, an end to arms exports, and accountability for those responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

One key demand was for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor government to break its silence and actively halt UK support for Israeli military actions, including the controversial arms trade. Many expressed frustration at what they see as the government’s failure to reflect the views of the tens of thousands taking to the streets.

The protest was peaceful but urgent, reflecting the desperation and determination of a community united against ongoing war crimes, starvation, and the siege of Gaza.

As the demonstration concluded, organizers and participants reiterated their commitment to sustained pressure on the UK government. They warned that protests will continue until concrete actions are taken to end the violence and alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s people.

This historic turnout sends a clear message: the UK public demands its government stop enabling genocide and stand firmly for human rights and international law. The eyes of the world remain fixed on Britain, awaiting whether it will rise to this critical challenge.



