Qom Seminary Teachers condemn Israeli blockade plan as inhumane, destined to fail

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Teachers’ Association of the Qom Seminary has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s plan to intensify the blockade and fully occupy the Gaza Strip, describing it as a cruel and inhuman measure that is destined to fail.

In a statement released on Sunday, the association said the Israeli regime, with overt and covert backing from the United States and amid the inaction of international bodies, is brazenly committing war crimes, genocide, and state terrorism against the oppressed people of Gaza.

“The bloody massacres and the ongoing food blockade have turned Gaza into the epicenter of one of the worst humanitarian tragedies of our time,” the statement read. “All international laws and human rights conventions clearly define these acts as war crimes and genocide.”

The association noted that while freedom-seeking people across the globe have taken to the streets in support of Palestinians, “puppet governments” and “Zionist lobby pressures” have blocked efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the suffering in Gaza.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestine and the cause of al-Quds, the association said history proves that divine support ultimately sides with those who resist oppression.

“The Pharaoh-like oppressors will drown in the whirlpool of their own crimes,” the statement declared, stressing that silence in the face of such atrocities is tantamount to complicity.

“The plan to occupy Gaza will fail, and, God willing, the Islamic resistance will emerge as the final victor,” it concluded, invoking the Quranic verse: ‘And those who wronged will know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.’

...................

End/ 257