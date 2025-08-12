Iranian FM condemns western silence over Israeli killings of journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has harshly criticized Western governments for their silence in the face of Israel’s continued attacks on journalists in Gaza, describing the killings as targeted assassinations and a sign of desperation from a regime in decline. He stated that Israel’s recent strike, which killed several accredited and high-profile Palestinian journalists, reflects not strength but panic from a globally reviled regime. Araghchi warned that once the conflict ends, the world will remember the complicity of Western states in these atrocities, adding that their shameful silence is deafening.

According to Mehr, the Israeli airstrike on Sunday evening targeted a media tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing five members of Al Jazeera’s team. Among the victims were correspondents Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qareqa, as well as photographers Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Nofal. Two other individuals also lost their lives in the attack.

Shortly before his death, Anas Al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had extensively covered events in northern Gaza, reported that Israel had launched intense and concentrated bombardments—referred to as “fire belts”—on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City. In his final video, the sound of missile strikes echoed in the background as the night sky lit up with flashes of orange. In a farewell message written on April 6 to be published in the event of his martyrdom, Al-Sharif reflected on his experiences, saying he had lived the pain in all its details and tasted grief and loss repeatedly.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s remarks come amid growing international concern over the rising number of journalists killed in Gaza, with calls for accountability and urgent action to protect media personnel in conflict zones.

