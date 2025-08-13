Iran’s FM calls for global recognition of sanctions as crimes against humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for international recognition of unilateral sanctions—particularly those imposed by the United States and its allies—as crimes against humanity, citing their devastating impact on vulnerable populations.

According to Mehr, in a statement shared on social media platform X, Araghchi declared, “It is high time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity.”

He criticized the long-standing narrative promoted by Western governments that sanctions are a non-violent alternative to war. Referring to a recent study published by The Lancet, Araghchi highlighted that unilateral sanctions—especially those led by the United States—have resulted in over 500,000 deaths annually since the 1970s, disproportionately affecting children and the elderly.

“These measures are not bloodless,” he emphasized, “but rather silent weapons that inflict suffering on entire populations.”

The Iranian diplomat urged targeted nations to coordinate and develop a unified response to the ongoing economic warfare, stressing the need for collective resistance against policies that undermine human rights and global justice.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid growing international scrutiny of the humanitarian consequences of sanctions, particularly in conflict zones and developing nations.

