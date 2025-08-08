Iran, Egypt call for Israel's exit from southern Lebanon

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in a telephone conversation called for the full withdrawal of Israeli regime from the occupied districts in southern Lebanon.

During the phone talk, the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip which come as a result of the continued oppressive siege of the enclave and the Israeli regime's aggressive plans to intensify attacks and completely occupy the Strip.

The two top diplomats stressed the need for effective action by the Islamic countries to stop Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip and the immediate flow of the international humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The two foreign ministers also discussed developments in Lebanon and stressed need to maintain an atmosphere of trust and internal coordination between the different political factions and avoid actions that could lead to internal tensions.

They deemed it necessary for the Israeli regime to completely withdraw from the occupied regions in southern Lebanon and stop its attacks on Lebanon.